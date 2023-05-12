Licence of Air India pilot who invited 'lady friend' into cockpit suspended for 3 months, airline fined Rs 30 lakh

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday suspended the licence of an Air India pilot for three months for allowing a woman friend into the cockpit mid-air of Dubai to Delhi flight.

DGCA said that Rs 30 lakh fine has been levied on Air India for not “promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue.” The co-pilot has also been warned for not being assertive in preventing the action.

This incident happened on February 27, while the flight was on its way from Dubai to Delhi The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident had violated safety norms.

In its note, DGCA revealed that the pilot's “lady friend” was an Air India staff on duty travelling as a passenger.

Aviation regulator has further asked for administrative action to be taken against the lady which includes removing from any managerial functions within the organisation for a specified period.

“The pilot in command of the flight allowed the entry into cockpit during cruise, of an Air India Staff on duty travelling as passenger in violation of DGCA regulations. Air India has been fined ₹thirty lakhs for not promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue," the DGCA said.

“AI has been directed to take administrative action against the SOD/passenger including removing from any managerial functions in the organisation for a specified period,” it added.

“We acknowledge and accept the DGCA’s ruling. However, we reject the assertion that no action was taken by Air India in response to the complaint. There were a number of allegations which needed to be worked through with due process and confidentiality, and which commenced immediately upon the complaint being lodged," said Air India spokesperson.

In total, Air India has been fined for Rs 70 lakh in the last few months.

This comes after a Delhi-bound Air India flight on April 18 asked for a emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a sudden windshield crack.

The flight, which started from Pune landed normally though. Meanwhile, another incident happened on the same day as a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning.

