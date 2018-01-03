Maha Bandh: Air India, Jet Airways, Vistara waive cancellation charges on flights to/from Mumbai, Pune

Amid the call for Maharashtra Bandh by Dalit leaders over violence against the bicentennial anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1, airlines have decided to waive charges applicable on penalties for rescheduling of tickets, date change, no-show and cancellation. The offer applies both for domestic as well as international flights going to or from Pune, Mumbai, and Aurangabad.

Air India through its Twitter handle said penalties would be waived off for ticket bookings between January 2 and January 4. "In view of the ongoing unrest in Pune and Mumbai, applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel from/to Pune and Mumbai for both Dom and international flights stand waived on all tickets issued on or before January 2 for travel till January 4."

Jet Airways also confirmed through Twitter that the airline had waived penalty on change and cancellation charges, including fare difference if any, on tickets booked to/ from Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad on January 4. "Due to unrest in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, we've extended the waiver on change and cancellation charges, including fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights to and from Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, on January 4, 2018."

#FlyAI :In view of the ongoing unrest in Pune & Mumbai, applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation & refund charges for travel from/to Pune & Mumbai for both Dom & Intl flts stand waived on all tkts issued on/before 02 Jan'18 for travel till 04 Jan'18 - Air India (@airindiain) January 3, 2018

Air Vistara extended the fee waiver on flights booked to and from Mumbai and Pune on January 3 and 4. "Due to the bandh in Maharashtra, we have extended our cancel/change fee waiver for all flights to/from Mumbai and Pune on 3rd and 4th Jan'18. Customers may contact our Airport Ticketing Offices or call us on +91 9289228888 or +91 9958962222 for assistance," the airline said on Twitter.

#9Wupdate Due to unrest in Mumbai, Pune & Aurangabad, we've extended the waiver on change and cancellation charges, including fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights to and from Mumbai, Pune & Aurangabad, on 4th January, 2018. - Jet Airways (@jetairways) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, after protest call by Dalit leaders, political parties appealed for peace and harmony in the state. "(NCP chief) Sharad Pawar has already said that everybody should try to ensure that there is peace and harmony," said NCP president Sunil Tatkare, reported PTI. Shiv Sena also called the protest incidents an unfortunate incident. Besides, the state Congress unit said the state government should take steps to restore peace and normalcy. The battle of Koregaon was fought between British East India Company and the Peshwa faction on Bhima River on January 1, 1818.