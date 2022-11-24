Male crew with bald patches, receding hairline must shave head: Air India’s new grooming guidelines

Air India has released an exhaustive list of grooming guidelines for its cabin attendants. The list includes grooming guidelines for both men and women crew members such as no pearl earrings, no low buns, clean shave for male crew members with bald patches etc.

The airline has asked male crew with balding patches or deep receding hairline to sport a clean shaved/bald look. It said that a crew cut is not permitted and the head must be shaved daily.

According to a report by Times of India, female crew members are not allowed to wear pearl earrings, bindis are optional but must be 0.5 cm in size, only one bangle without design and stones will be allowed, and no high top knots or low buns are allowed.

Only gold or diamond round-shaped earrings with no design or ornamentation, rings not more than 1 cm in width and only one in each hand, and only four bobby pins are allowed for women crew members. Eyeshadow, lipstick, nail paint and hair shade cards must be followed, the rules said. Sheer calf-length stockings matching skin tone is mandatory with both saree and Indo-western wear for flight duties.

Crew members with grey hair will be required to colour them in a natural shade, the guidelines stated.

Religious or black thread on wrist, neck and ankle are not permitted. The earlier guidelines also stated that crew must not carry plastic bags or shopping bags in public areas.

Air India had issued an exhaustive list over a month ago but released another document highlighting the key changes in the uniform guidelines.

