Microsoft Outage disrupts airports globally: Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Brisbane, Prague airports face delays

In a widespread Microsoft outage impacting industries across the globe, several of the biggest and busiest airports in the world have been experiencing disruptions in their operations in several major nations- United States, Australia, Germany, the UK and others.

Here's a list of all the airports currently being impacted worldwide:

Related Articles

SPAIN

All Spanish airports have been affected by IT issues, resulting in significant challenges for travellers.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong airport, one of the busiest in the world, has announced the implementation of manual check-in procedures to manage the situation.

DUBLIN

Dublin Airport has reported that Ryanair, one of the prominent airlines operating at the airport, is facing difficulties with check-in processes due to the global IT problem. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours prior to their flight to accommodate these challenges. The airport team is working closely with Ryanair to assist passengers amidst the disruptions.

SINGAPORE

Meanwhile, Singapore's Changi Airport has resorted to managing their check-in process manually to cope with the IT outage.

AUSTRALIA

The outage has impacted the entire flight system at the Sydney Airport, impacting some of its airline operations and terminal services. The airport authorities took it to X to inform the passengers about the possible delays.

Despite the global IT issue, Brisbane Airport in Australia continues to facilitate flights using backup systems to ensure minimal disruption to passenger travel. Travellers are advised to allocate extra time for their journeys as airlines work to mitigate the impact of IT problems.

Australian government has called for an emergency meeting in response to the global IT outage as local media reports the widespread impact on various sectors of the travel industry.

PRAGUE

The outage has also impacted Prague Airport, leading to delays in departures as the global check-in system used by multiple airlines experienced disruptions.

Average delays at some of the airports are as follows:

Avg delay Amsterdam airport departure- 56 min

Avg delay Istanbul airport departure - 40 minutes

Avg delay Hongkong airport departure - 40 minutes

Avg delay London Heathrow airport departure - 25 minute

Avg delay New York jfk airport departure - 30 minutes

Avg delay Frankfurt airport departure - 25 minutes

Meanwhile, Other airports and transportation sectors have also been affected:

- Edinburgh Airport in the UK has warned passengers about the failure of the IT system.

- Govia Thameslink Railway, the UK's largest railway operator, has reported disruptions and possible train cancellations.

- Indian Airline Indigo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet have also confirmed that the Microsoft outage has affected its services, including booking and check-in processes.