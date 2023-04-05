Mumbai Airport to close both runways on May 2 for six hours; here’s why 

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that both its runways– RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32– will be closed on May 2 for six hours for maintenance work under its monsoon contingency plan. The airport will be closed from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and a notice to airmen (NOTAM) has been issued regarding the same. All services will resume as usual post 5:00 pm.

The CSMIA witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day and has a network of runways, taxiways, and aprons spanning an area of around 1,033 acres. The CSMIA statement as accessed by news agency ANI read, “Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity.”

The yearly runway maintenance work involves inspection of the runway surface by the engineering and airside teams for any wear and tear that is likely to have occurred due to day-to-day operations and strengthening the airside strip, as per the CSMIA. The airport further said that all relevant stakeholders have already been intimated six months in advance. It also added that this helped airlines plan their flight schedules accordingly.

The statement further said that the maintenance work is a part of the airport’s monsoon contingency plan devised to respond to and mitigate any possible issues likely due to the weather during the monsoon season.

Also read: 'Not for publicity; my freedom to wear what I want,' says 'Delhi metro girl' who went viral for her clothes

Also WATCH | Vedanta, Havells India, Adani, other stocks to watch on April 5, 2023

Also read: KPIT Technologies shares: Q4 results preview, stock price target & more