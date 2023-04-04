'Not for publicity; my freedom to wear what I want,' says 'Delhi metro girl' who went viral for her clothes

Rhythm Chanana, also known as the “Delhi metro girl”, went viral for wearing a bralette and micro miniskirt inside the Delhi metro this week. Chanana is a 19-year-old aspiring actor and model and is also doing a course from an acting school. She was also one of the winners of India Today Group’s Life Tak contest #LifeTakSeLiveTak.

She is a resident of Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib city and comes from a traditional family. She mentioned that she does not get along with her family because of her open views while adding she gets regular threats from her neighbours.

Chanana told India Today, “It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say. I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story.”

The 19-year-old is also fond of sharing pictures from Delhi metro and also has a dedicated Instagram highlights section for the same on her profile. She also said that she has been travelling like this for many months and just become viral now.

Chanana said, “I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now. I have not been allowed to travel on Delhi’s Pink Line, but on any other line I haven’t faced such a problem.” She also said that she has learnt to ignore regular comments and eve teasing.

An undated video of the girl with a rucksack sitting next to other women inside a coach in the Delhi metro went viral this week. In this video, she was seen wearing a bralette and a micro miniskirt. Amid comments about her weird dressing sense on social media platforms, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) requested commuters to maintain social etiquette.

The DMRC said in a statement on Monday that commuters should not indulge in activities or wear any attires that can offend the sensibilities of fellow passengers. It added, “DMRC’s Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59. We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner.”

