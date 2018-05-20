Mumbai jeweller becomes first person to be put on no fly list: Here's what he did on a Jet Airways flight

A Mumbai-based jeweller has become the first person to be put on the 'National No Fly List' for creating a hijack scare on a Jet Airways flight last year. A senior DGCA official confirmed the development, saying that 'Salla is the first person to be put on the no fly list'.



Incidentally, he was also the first to be booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982. This comes six months after Jeweller Birju Kishore Salla planted a note about hijackers in the toilet of a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad. The note, which was printed in Urdu and English, stated that there were hijackers and bomb in the cargo area.



It said: "Flight No 9W 339 is covered by Hijackers and aircraft should not be land and flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. if you put landing gear you will hear the noise of people dying. don't take it as a joke. Cargo area contains explosive bomb and wl blast if you land Delhi (sic)".



The then Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had advised airlines to put Jeweller Salla on the no-fly list. No-Fly list was introduced last year in September to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers.



The DGCA defines three categories - Level-1, 2, 3 - of unruly behavior. Level-1 refers to behaviour that is verbally unruly, and calls for debarment upto 3 months; Level-2 indicates physical unruliness and can lead to the passenger being debarred from flying for upto 6 months and Level-3 indicates life-threatening behaviour where the debarment would be for a minimum of 2 years.

Salla, who is a multi-millionaire jeweller having his office in the Zaveri Bazar area of Mumbai and a flat in a posh locality of the metropolis, has been placed under the third category. During the interrogation, Salla had confessed to preparing the note.



With inputs from PTI