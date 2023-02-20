scorecardresearch
Clear all
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
New York-Delhi Air India flight diverted to London after medical emergency

Feedback

New York-Delhi Air India flight diverted to London after medical emergency

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to medical emergency.

The Air India flight (AI-102) was diverted on Monday. The Air India flight (AI-102) was diverted on Monday.

After a medical issue onboard, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London. The Air India flight (AI-102) was diverted on Monday.

As per reports, the AI-102 flight will arrive now in Delhi at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11:25 pm. The flight was flying towards Norway when it suddenly decided to turn towards UK, tracking data revealed.

A day earlier, an Air India Express flight from Dubai requested assistance from the airport in Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot had a problem upon landing, India Today quoted source as saying.

"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," India Today quoted source as saying.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Published on: Feb 20, 2023, 8:13 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Feb 20, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS