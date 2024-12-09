Noida International Airport achieves key milestone for operationalisation 

Marking a key milestone toward the opening of Noida International Airport (NIA) in 2025, on Monday it successfully completed the validation flight, a vital element of the aerodrome licensing process.

The flight by IndiGo, the launch carrier for the airport, verified the airport’s approach procedures, confirming the accuracy and functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems.

This crucial step demonstrates NIA's adherence to the stringent safety and operational standards required for commercial operations.

Following the validation flight, NIA will finalize the required documentation for aerodrome certification and submit it to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This milestone builds upon the successful October calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems by the Airports Authority of India, supported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and successful Simulator trials of the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures.

This calibration ensures the highest safety standards for aircraft operations at NIA.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said "The successful completion of validation flights at Noida International Airport is a proud moment for our entire team. This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We are gearing up for the airport’s opening and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport.”

The validation flight is being conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures and ILS approach procedures.

RNP is a set of navigation specifications that allow aircraft to fly precise flightpaths with high accuracy.