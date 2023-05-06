Passenger stung by scorpion on Air India’s Nagpur-Mumbai flight

Adding up to the list of shocking incidents on flights, in a recent incident, a woman passenger was bitten by a scorpion onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai last month. The woman on landing at the airport was treated by a doctor, later shifted to a hospital. She was discharged later after treatment, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

In its statement, Air India said the passenger was administered treatment and is now out of danger. While there have been instances where live birds and rats were found on board, but this is a rare instance for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion.

Soon after the plane landed, the female passenger received emergency medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

“There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion biting a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023,” said the airline in a statement.

“On landing, the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge,” the statement added.

Air India further said, “Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger.”

Earlier, on April 20, an Air India flight was delayed for about an hour because a rat was found in the plane before the take-off. The flight was scheduled to take off from Srinagar airport at 2:15 pm, but there was an hour delay. It finally took off at 3:20 pm.

In December last year, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane from Calicut after it landed at the Dubai airport.

(With agency inputs)

