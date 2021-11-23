PM Modi to visit Noida for Jewar airport bhoomi pujan on Nov 25; here's what you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jewar on Thursday for the ground breaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar. With this ceremony, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, the highest for any state in India.

Uttar Pradesh has eight operational airports whereas 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed. “With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh had two international airports – Lucknow and Varanasi till 2012. The third international airport at Kushinagar became operational after it was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 20 while the work on the airport in Ayodhya is on in full swing and services are expected to start in early 2022. The fifth international airport is to come up at Jewar near Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Phase -1 of the airport will have a capacity to serve 12 million passengers a year and is slated to be completed in 36 months. The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in the first half of 2022. The Noida International Airport (NIA) is being constructed in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar and is located about 72 kilometres from Delhi’s IGI Airport and 40 kilometres from the multi-nodal logistics hub at Dadri.

The airport is close to the Yamuna Expressway which connects Greater Noida to Agra, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and it will have link with Delhi Expressway at Ballabgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91. It will also have a link to Dedicated Freight corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA and link with the proposed High-Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at airport terminal.

(With agency inputs)

