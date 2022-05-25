Ransomware attack led to flight delays, cancellations: SpiceJet 

Budget airline carrier SpiceJet has said that a ransomware attack on its systems resulted in some flights getting delayed. It also said that flights landing at airports which have restrictions on night operations got cancelled. The airline confirmed the update in a tweet.
SpiceJet tweeted, “Update: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays.”
It further said, “Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cybercrime authorities on the issue.”
Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said that its morning flight operations were impacted due to a ransomware attack on Tuesday night. It further claimed the situation had been rectified and flights are operating normally.
The airline tweeted, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.”
Soon after this update, passengers had taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the airline’s slow service. A user tagged the Civil Aviation Ministry and wrote, “The flights are NOT operating normally! The Delhi Dharamshala flight is still stranded on the runway since 6am! I have a sick child with me, making this wait extremely difficult. There is no update on when the flight will take off or whether it will take off or not!”
After a series of these tweets, the airline apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience. SpiceJet said, “Hi, please note that certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Further, the team is working constantly to clear all departures. Regret any inconvenience caused.”
The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are MAX planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft.
