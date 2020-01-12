scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Republic Day: No flight operations for nearly 2 hours at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, "no landing and take off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.

ALSO READ: Delhi, Mumbai airports post decline in passengers amid economic slowdown, Jet Airways crisis

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos