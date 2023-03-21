‘Sell this flight on Olx’: Frustrated passenger shares pics of broken, battered SpiceJet seats

A SpiceJet passenger vented out his frustration on Twitter after he had to travel on a battered aircraft with tattered seats. He wrote a suggestion for the airline which read, "Sell this flight on Olx. (sic)" OLX is a popular online platform for sale and purchase of used goods.



The photos shared on the microblogging platform instantly went viral, prompting other users to share their ordeal too of flying SpiceJet.



A user wrote, "This is worse than buses. Lol!" Another Twitter user pointed out that no one is interested in buying an airline on Olx and that it would be a better deal for a scrap dealer.



"This is nothing. I've had weird food wrappers inside those things. I only fly them because they operate the Boeing 737," wrote a third user. Another user commented, "Last year I had a similar experience and that was my first and last SpiceJet flight."



Another user asked travellers to avoid choosing SpiceJet even if the tickets come at discounted rates compared to other low-cost domestic carriers. "Avoid travelling on SpiceJet even if the tickets are 25-35 percent cheaper," a user tweeted.



SpiceJet is yet to comment on the incident.



Recently, SpiceJet penalised two pilots for jeopardising flight safety by keeping gujiyas and beverages they were eating on a critical console in the cockpit.



The airline grounded these pilots for risking the lives of the flyers onboard the Delhi-Guwahati SpiceJet flight. The incident took place on the day of Holi on March 8, Wednesday.

In another incident, passengers and crew on a SpiceJet flight destined for Patna got into a heated altercation. The flight was delayed owing to an operational issue.

Also Read: SpiceJet flew one PPE suit from Shanghai to Coimbatore during the pandemic; here's why