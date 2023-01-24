SpiceJet passenger who misbehaved with crew on Delhi-Hyderabad flight arrested

Absar Alam, the accused passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight has been arrested after a complaint from SpiceJet security officer, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police said a case under section 354A has also been registered against the passenger.

This comes after SpiceJet on Monday reported 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport. The passenger and a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly & inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew," said the airline.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport

"The cabin crew informed PIC (pilot-in-command) and security staff about the incident. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline added.

The passenger, Absar Alam, a resident of Delhi's Jamia Nagar, was travelling to Hyderabad with his family. During the takeoff, Alam misbehaved with one lady crew member.

Over the last few months, several cases of unruly behaviour by passengers onboard flights have emerged.

On January 7, two foreign nationals were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member.

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight, post which the 34-year-old man has been banned by Air India for four months.

In another case of mid-flight incident, two men onboard a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight engaged in a physical brawl. In a video that surfaced on the social media platform Twitter, a young shirtless man could be seen engaging in a physical clash with a co-passenger who is seated on the flight.

