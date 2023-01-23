Watch! Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet flight in Delhi due to 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour

SpiceJet on Monday reported 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport.

The passenger and a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly & inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew," said the airline.

"The cabin crew informed PIC (pilot-in-command) and security staff about the incident. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline added.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

SpiceJet flights have been affected by bomb scare, emergency landing incidents in the recent past.