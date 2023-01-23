Watch! Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet flight in Delhi due to 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour

SpiceJet on Monday reported 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport.
The passenger and a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport.
"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly & inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew," said the airline.
"The cabin crew informed PIC (pilot-in-command) and security staff about the incident. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline added.
SpiceJet flights have been affected by bomb scare, emergency landing incidents in the recent past.
