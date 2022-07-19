SpiceJet starts 26 new domestic flights from July 22

Budget carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of 26 new domestic flights. The airline will connect Nashik with Hyderabad and Delhi with Khajuraho under the UDAN Scheme with new and additional flights starting from July 22, 2022.

According to the airline, direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda & Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur will also be introduced in addition to enhancing frequency between Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad. The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes.

"SpiceJet’s domestic network covers the length and breadth of the country with the airline operating to 51 domestic destinations. The airline operates multiple daily flights under UDAN and has added multiple UDAN destinations to the country’s aviation map which include Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Ajmer (Kishangarh), among others," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Bookings are now open on SpiceJet's mobile app, website, and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of 26 new flights across different sectors. The launch of these new flights on important routes will help us strengthen our status as the country’s most preferred airline for flyers. Our new UDAN flights are a testimony to our commitment to connect the unconnected parts of the country and cater to rising passenger demand across the country. The new and additional flights have been carefully added keeping passenger convenience in mind and provide them with multiple travel options.”