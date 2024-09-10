Tata, Lockheed tie up for aircraft production in India. Details here

In a major announcement in the defence sector, Tata Advanced Systems has entered into an agreement with U.S. aviation giant Lockheed Martin to “expand C-130J Super Hercules opportunities in India”.

According to a release by Lockheed Martin, the agreement will expand upon the companies' business relationship through the Super Hercules tactical airlifter and “marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence and aerospace capabilities while also deepening India-U.S. strategic ties.”

The companies have agreed to a framework to collaborate on future potential business opportunities which include:

Establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global Super Hercules fleets, and

Expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to produce aircraft for the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, subject to U.S. and Indian government approvals.

Lockheed Martin will continue to build the medium-life transport aircraft at the existing Super Hercules production facility in Marietta, Georgia, USA, adding the company will establish additional production and assembly capacity in India if awarded the MTA contract.

"Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for IAF's MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems," said Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems. "The current announcement is also significant as it marks the entry of Tata Advanced Systems into the defence MRO space in India for large aircraft platforms. This also helps towards a deeper relationship between the two companies, adding to the aerostructure work by Tata Advanced Systems for Lockheed Martin platforms."

"The C-130J is known as the world's workhorse, not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including the single source provider of empennages - Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited in Hyderabad," said Rod McLean, VP and GM of the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. "This teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems further demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to a self-reliant India and the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India and the Indian industry at large."

The IAF is actively seeking to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft and issued a request for information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin is one of the companies bidding for the contract with it C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have a long-standing partnership through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., (TLMAL) joint venture. Established in 2010, TLMAL is the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in the United States. To date, TLMAL has manufactured more than 220 C-130J empennages.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jim Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin during his U.S. in July this year. The defence company had reiterated its commitment to strengthening the defence and industrial ties between the two nations.