Time to switch to EVs: Tata Motors offers up to Rs 3 lakh price cut on Nexon.ev, Punch.ev for limited period

Tata Motors, as part of their “Festival of Cars” event, has introduced significant price cuts on its most popular EV models. Tata claims this will make them more accessible to the average Indian consumer who often turn to ICE models for better value for money.

Tata is offering substantial discounts, with the Nexon.ev now priced at ₹12.49 lakh, which the company claims is comparable to its petrol and diesel variants. This price represents savings of up to ₹3 lakh. Similarly, the Punch.ev now starts at ₹9.99 lakh, with a reduction of up to ₹1.20 lakh, making it one of the most affordable electric SUVs on the market.

The Tiago.ev is also part of the festival offer, though its price remains unchanged at ₹7.99 lakh. Tata claims this price cut will reduce prices bringing their EVs much closer in line with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This is expected to break one of the key barriers to EV adoption – high upfront costs.

Free charging

In addition to the price cuts, Tata is offering 6 months of free charging at over 5,500 Tata Power charging stations across India. This offer covers both city and long-distance travel.

Tata’s goal is to make EVs more mainstream by reducing their acquisition cost and encouraging more people to switch to electric. According to Tata, these special prices are part of their strategy to make EVs as affordable and practical as petrol or diesel cars.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., emphasised that the company’s focus is on “breaking barriers and making EVs more accessible to regular car buyers.” He highlighted the advantages of Tata’s EVs, such as zero emissions, quieter rides, lower running costs, and a more comfortable driving experience. He added that these special offers create the perfect opportunity for customers to embrace Tata’s range of high-performance EVs.

Limited offer

These price reductions and special offers are only available for a limited period, until 31st October 2024. Tata’s “Festival of Cars” event offers an ideal time for those interested in transitioning to EVs to make their purchase. With prices now closely aligned with petrol and diesel models, and the added benefit of free charging, it’s an attractive deal for potential buyers.

Summary of prices:

• Tiago.ev: Starts at ₹7.99 lakh (price unchanged)

• Punch.ev: Starts at ₹9.99 lakh (savings up to ₹1.20 lakh)

• Nexon.ev: Starts at ₹12.49 lakh (savings up to ₹3 lakh)