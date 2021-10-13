Travelling to London? EaseMyTrip offers Rs 5,000 discount on return tickets

Banking on the ongoing festive season, online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has rolled out Rs 5,000 discount offer on return tickets for Indians planning to travel to London from this month. To avail this offer, users need to visit the EaseMyTrip website or app, select the flight options and simply apply ‘UK5000’ code during the payment. This code is valid on any payment gateway option and can be used only for return tickets from any destination in India to London.

This offer comes on the back of the UK removing mandatory quarantine for Indian travelers who have been fully inoculated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine beginning from October 11. The Rs 5,000 offer is another effort by EaseMyTrip to encourage international travel and support the recovery of the travel and tourism industry. The ongoing festive season and revocation of restrictions on capacity of flights will also have a positive impact on the sector, as per the official release from the company.

“UK’s decision to remove the mandatory quarantine for Indian travelers is a welcome development since it will encourage more Indians to travel to the region. We are already witnessing an increased demand for international travel because of easing restrictions on travel in various countries. Through this initiative, we aim to provide support to our customers who are planning a trip to the UK, which remains one of the most popular international travel destinations for Indians. EaseMyTrip is committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” said EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti in a statement.

The new feature is among a slew of initiatives taken by the online travel platform this year to resuscitate the travel and tourism sector. Recently, it collaborated with budget airline SpiceJet to offer travelers a customised experience for holiday bookings for the ongoing festive season. Under this partnership, EaseMyTrip will offer customers a booking platform to SpiceJet.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

