scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
TruJet to takeoff again! NS Aviation announces new airline in India with a fleet of 100 Airbus-320 planes

Feedback

TruJet to takeoff again! NS Aviation announces new airline in India with a fleet of 100 Airbus-320 planes

NS Aviation is planning to induct 100 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
TruJet to takeoff again! NS Aviation announces new airline in India with a fleet of 100 Airbus-320 planes TruJet to takeoff again! NS Aviation announces new airline in India with a fleet of 100 Airbus-320 planes

US-based aviation company NS Aviation on Monday said that it has acquired an 85 per cent stake in the Hyderabad-based budget airline TruJet, which had ceased all operations in February 2022. 

The total valuation of the acquisition is Rs 450 crore and the transaction will be completed soon, said Isha Ali, Vice Chairman of NS Aviation. She also said that NS Aviation is planning to induct 100 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft in India.

The new airline will initially focus on domestic operations, with key metro cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad as primary destinations.

NS Aviation plans to expand into the international market in the near future, utilizing these airports as a foundation. "We will operate flights to Tier-II and III cities by the end of this year and International destinations by the next one-and-half year," Ali said.

Additionally, NS Aviation plans to include ten Airbus aircraft for international cargo operations, further expanding its capabilities.

TruJet said it was thrilled to resume operations with fresh investments from NS Aviation. With a focus on UDAN connectivity, TruJet aims to strengthen its network and serve previously underserved regions, making air travel more accessible to the masses.

With TruJet's current permissions, NS Aviation plans to cover 116 UDAN routes, promoting connectivity across India. The airline aims to add 100 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft to its fleet, focusing on the metro and tier-2 cities.

Operations are expected to commence as early as October, with competitive pricing, attractive offers, and complimentary meals to attract passengers, the airline said.

During an investor's interaction, V Umesh, Managing Director of TruJet, expressed excitement about relaunching TruJet as a full-service airline, emphasizing the team's dedication to providing seamless and friendly experiences to travellers.

Published on: Jun 19, 2023, 9:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement