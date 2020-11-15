Vande Bharat Mission: Check Air India's international flights schedule for November 15

The central government started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 6 this year to help bring back stranded Indian citizens from foreign nations as well as those stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic. Under the mission, national carrier Air India is operating international repatriation flights to help citizens reach their destinations.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 8,984 repatriation flights were handled by the Air India Group under the (Vande Bharat) mission until November 12, flying more than 11.53 lakh passengers.

Of these, 4,488 were inbound flights with 7.22 lakh passengers and 4,496 were outbound flights with 4.30 lakh fliers. The seventh phase of the mission will continue until January 17, 2021.

Here is repatriation international flights schedule under Vande Bharat Mission for November 15: -

Air India repatriation schedule for November 15: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1918: Dammam to Kochi (19.30)

AI 1902: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)

AI 1992: Jeddah Delhi (00.10)

AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (4.25)

Air India repatriation schedule for November 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 1991: Delhi (13.00) to Jeddah

AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

AI 1901: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait

AI 1917: Mumbai (10.25) to Dammam

AI 0973: Delhi (20.30) to Muscat