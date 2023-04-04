scorecardresearch
Business Today
INDUSTRY

NEWS

Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight with 137 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Telangana

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am.

An IndiGo airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after being diverted to Shamshabad airport, news agency ANI reported.

Official cited a "technical problem" for the diversion of the flight which had over 137 passengers on board. As per DGCA, all 137 passengers on board are safe.

The DGCA has reportedly ordered an enquiry into the incident.

On Saturday, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

The decision was made so that the FedEx aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could inspect it for any technical flaws before granting approval, airport officials said in a statement. FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft. According to airport officials, the bird strike occurred at a height of 1,000 feet.

Recently, an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Surat to Delhi was redirected to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit during a climb at Surat.

DGCA had said that due to the bird hit, the engine fan blades were found to be broken during the ground inspection.

Published on: Apr 04, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
