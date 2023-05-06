scorecardresearch
Violence-hit Manipur: IndiGo to operate additional flights, waives off cancellation, rescheduling fees

The airline has also waived the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights from May 4 to May 7

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it will operate additional flights from Manipur's capital city Imphal to Kolkata. This comes as Manipur is engulfed in ethnic violence.

The airline has also waived the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights from May 4 to May 7. "In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on 6 May 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state”, IndiGo said.

Meanwhile, the death toll figure increased to 54 in violence-hit Manipur. Officials told PTI that of the 54 officially confirmed dead, 16 bodies were placed in the mortuary of the Churachandpur district hospital and 15 bodies were kept in the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district.

The security presence, which had been boosted by the deployment of additional army troops, fast response teams, and central police forces, was obviously visible at all important places and roadways.

Even though security forces were stationed in considerable numbers, the majority of shops and marketplaces in Imphal and neighbouring areas opened in the morning, with people buying vegetables and other necessities.

After deadly clashes, the state government ordered Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme, and BSNL to suspend broadband and data services. The government had already suspended internet services for five days after fighting between the two groups during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Also Read: Death toll increases to 54 in Manipur violence
 

Published on: May 06, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
