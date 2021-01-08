Vistara airfare sale from today; check air ticket offers, discounts

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara has announced heavy discounts on domestic air ticket fares on its 6th anniversary. The 48-hour sale also dubbed as the Grand 6th Anniversary Sale began on January 8 midnight and will last till 11:59 pm on January 9 for travel across economy, premium economy and business cabin classes.

Passengers can book tickets for traveling between February 25, 2021 and September 30, 2021 during this airfare sale by Vistara. During this sale, Vistara will offer tickets with fares starting from as low as Rs 1,299 all-in for economy class, Rs 2,099 for premium economy and Rs 5,996 for business class flights.

Under the latest Vistara air ticket offer, fare of an economy class Delhi-Mumbai flight is Rs 2,716 whereas fare of an economy class Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight is Rs 1,866.

Travelers can book tickets through the official Vistara website, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps and online travel agencies. Besides this, passengers can also avail airfare discounts via Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), Vistara call centres and offline travel agents.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said on the sale, "The last year has been an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold. But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special."

Meanwhile, Vistara has said it will begin non-stop flight services between New Delhi-Frankfurt after London as part of the air bubble agreement from February 18. These services will be operated on Thursdays and Saturdays using the brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline said that though this special flight will be subject to the already existing travel and transit restrictions, passengers can also travel through Frankfurt to the rest of Germany and the European Union.

