Vistara announces discounts for festive season on domestic and international flights

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines-owned Vistara has announced various offers across its domestic and international network for the festive season. The sale is valid on fares for all three classes - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business. For domestic, bookings are open for a period of 72 hours, starting from 00:01 hours on October 17 till 23:59 hours on October 19. For international, bookings are open from 00:01 hours on October 17 till 23:59 hours on October 20 for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23 (blackout dates apply).

Domestic fares for one-way start from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable).

For international, the return fares start from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class. There is a 4-day booking time for international flights starting 0001 hours on October 17, 2022 till 2359 hours on October 20, 2022.

Travelling home for the festive season? Enjoy discounted fares across different cabin classes on our domestic network. Book now for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23: https://t.co/rbWxAfgtNJ pic.twitter.com/oMhYkA5WQU — Vistara (@airvistara) October 17, 2022

Potential passengers can book under the sale on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, etc. As per the airline, the seats put on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air to allow pets on board; check details here

Also read: Akasa Air adds two more routes to its network, will now fly to 8 cities. Check details