Vistara announces domestic flight tickets starting Rs 995; check out details

On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, Vistara announced a special 48-hour sale offering lucrative flight ticket fares. Passengers wishing to travel between January 25 and September 30 2020 can book tickets under this sale. The sale will end on January 10 midnight. Customers need to make minimum 15 days advance purchase to avail the Vistara offer.

Vistara revealed the offer prices for all three cabin classes on Twitter. Fares for the Domestic All-in Economy class flights start at Rs 995, while the fares for the premium economy class domestic flights start at Rs 1,995. For the business class domestic flights, the fare is RS 5,555. Fares for international flights start at Rs 14,555 and go all the way upto Rs 35,555. The fare is inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Book under Vistara's 5th Anniversary Sale and enjoy great fares across all 3 cabin classes! Explore the list of discounted fares and book your tickets now: https://t.co/lipD0Lc6gm#Sensational5 pic.twitter.com/hZb0xv2Flf Vistara (@airvistara) January 9, 2020

If you book via the official Vistara website, then you can also avail cashback offers. These offers,however are only valid for customers who use a valid Bank of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card. In case of domestic bookings, the customers will get Rs 500 cashback on one way trip and a cashback of Rs 1000 in case of a round trip. For international bookings, the customers will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on a one way trip and a cashback of Rs 2,000 in case of a round trip.

