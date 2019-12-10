Know your minister! Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri loves Pink Floyd; here's proof

Who knew, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri is a fan of legendary English band Pink Floyd! After all, who isn't? But, according to the buzz, Puri usually keeps playing Pink Floyd even at work.

A Business Standard journalist shared a photo of Hardeep Singh Puri in his office. One can see a Pink Floyd playlist being played in the computer placed beside the minister. Another journalist said that he always plays Pink Floyd in the background, even during interviews.

The aviation minister of India is a @pinkfloyd fan pic.twitter.com/MCOzUkLxuZ - Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) December 9, 2019

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara joined the discussion and said that Pink Floyd is a staple at his airline and that the minister would enjoy flying with them. "Mr Hardeep S Puri Sir, you will enjoy flying Vistara. Pink Floyd is a staple of our boarding and landing music playlist," he said.

Mr @HardeepSPuri Sir, you will enjoy flying @airvistara . Pink Floyd is a staple of our boarding and landing music playlist :). https://t.co/YYzKHfCE10 - Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 9, 2019

Users responded to Kapoor and said that playing Pink Floyd is one of the best things about Vistara.

Puri was a former diplomat and is currently serving as the Civil Aviation Minister and minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in India. He is also a published author with works like Perilous Interventions: The Security Council and the Politics of Chaos and Delusional Politics: Back To The Future to his name.

Pink Floyd, formed in 1965, gave some of the biggest hits in the world. Another Brick in the Wall, Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Hey You, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Coming Back to Life are only a few of their memorable hits.

