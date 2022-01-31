Vistara waives off rescheduling fee till Mar 31

Tata Group-Singapore Airlines owned full-service carrier Vistara said that in order to reduce customer inconvenience, the airline is offering waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31. “However, in view of [the] volatility we continue to closely monitor situation and adjust capacity to demand. With the objective of minimizing inconvenience to customers, we’re offering waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March,” an airline spokesperson said.



The spokesperson further noted, “We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling, refunds, etc., as applicable. We have also advised and empowered our travel agent partners to extend support to customers, as and when required.”



The airline further mentioned that they expect a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to January after a sharp decline in air travel given the surge in COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by state governments. The airline also said they will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and will adjust passenger capacity to demand.



The reaction from Vistara came after several users complained that their flights had either been cancelled or rescheduled without prior notice. Users also said that they were finding it difficult to get in touch with Vistara’s customer care. ISRO scientist Shibashish Prusty said that his New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar flight got cancelled and that he is unable to get through to the flight’s customer care.



“Dear Vistara airlines. You have cancelled a ticket from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on 5th February. Your customer care number is a cheap gimmick I think. No one responds and it’s been busy since 48 hours. Please refund the full amount asap,” Prusty tweeted.

A user named Hemanth DP tweeted, “This is rather un-customer friendly actions by you Vistara! Of late CS has dropped quite badly. No response on repeated complaints! Even as Platinum it’s tough to get through to you. Please pull up fast! Tough to gain lost loyalty.”

Another user Mir Umar Ghazali tagged the industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata in his tweet and said that he is facing problems in getting a refund from the Vistara airline. “Ratan Tata, facing problems in getting refund from your Vistara airlines. I hope Tata has a reputation for services towards the people,” he tweeted.

