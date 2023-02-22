WATCH: Air India passengers corner staff after Delhi-Mumbai flight gets delayed for over 4 hrs 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Air India passengers, airline staff got involved in an altercation after Delhi-Mumbai flight got delayed

Passengers claimed they were not even offered water till 11:50 pm

Air India spokesperson said the delay was due to technical issue



In a shocker, passengers of a Delhi-Mumbai Air India flight and the airline staff members were involved in a heated altercation at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night after the flight was delayed by around four hours. As per the video that went viral, many passengers were agitated and got involved in heated arguments with the airline staff at the airport.

A passenger on board the flight said that flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first and then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally took off at 1:48 am from Terminal-3 of the Delhi Airport, the news agency ANI reported.

The passenger added supervisors created narratives of a flight being delayed due to crew on the way and they actually were “fooling” customers. Another staff member told the delay was due to the pilot getting sick at the last moment.

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi's T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm



(Video source: AI Del-Mum flight passenger) pic.twitter.com/4hcZ1J6Eys — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Passengers also claimed that many of them missed their connecting flight to Qatar due to the delays. Another passenger claimed that there were around 200 passengers at the airport and nobody was offered even water till 11:50 pm.

The passenger was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI, “It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm.”

An Air India spokesperson said the flight was delayed by four hours due to technical reasons. All passengers were served meals and looked after, as per the airline.

Also read: IT employee union NITES files complaint against Wipro with Labour Ministry

Also WATCH | Netflix top 10 most watched films in India: Cirkus, Thunivu, Mission Majnu make the cut

Also read: Power Play: Mukesh Ambani will stream IPL for free after paying Rs 23,758 cr for rights