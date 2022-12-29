WATCH: Passengers get into physical altercation on Bangkok-Kolkata flight

In a shocking incident, a few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata reportedly got into a physical altercation. In the video of the brawl that has now gone viral, a few co-passengers could be seen slapping a man multiple times.

One of the men can be heard saying sit down quietly while the other says put your hand down. Within seconds’ time, the verbal argument turned into a physical one and one man started slapping the other aggressively.

The man removes his spectacles and hits the other man as the former’s friends also join the fight. The other man can only be seen defending himself. Co-passengers and cabin crew can be seen appealing to the man to stop this fight before some flight attendants separate the two.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l December 28, 2022

According to one of the flyers, the incident took place on December 26 before the plane was taxiing to the runway for takeoff. The passenger was traveling with his mother to Kolkata. He told the news agency PTI that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the scuffle happened. According to him, the reason behind the altercation was, however, not clear.

He added that fellow passengers and the air hostess pacified those involved in the scuffle. There has, however, not been any statement from Thai Smile Airways on the incident. As soon as the video went viral, social media were livid and said that these passengers need to be identified and put on the no-fly list as soon as possible.

A user wrote, “This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board.” Another user said, “These two guys will surely get an election seat soon. No way on a no-fly list. In fact, GOI should keep a tab on how Indians spoil the country’s name, outside India and confiscate their passports forever.”

This comes after a video clip of a heated argument between a passenger and an air hostess onboard an Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight went viral last week. The exchange happened due to the meals on the flight on December 16. After the incident, IndiGo and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said they were looking into the incident.

