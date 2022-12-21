'Must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point': Jet CEO supports IndiGo air hostess after fight with passenger

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has tweeted in support of the IndiGo air hostess who was seen arguing with a passenger on-board and telling him that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant. Kapoor said that he has seen crews of airlines abused and slapped and that it must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point.

“As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under,” he said in a tweet.

Kapoor’s comments come after a video that captured an argument between an IndiGo air hostess and a passenger on board an Istanbul to Delhi flight started doing the rounds. In the video the air hostess can be seen telling the passenger, who is not clearly visible, that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant.

While it is not clear what started the spat, it is certain that the argument started over meals provided on board the flight. She tells the passenger that he made the crew cry. The air hostess is seen repeatedly telling the passenger not to yell at her.

The argument culminates with both telling each other to shut up. He calls her a servant to which she says, “I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

IndiGo said that it is aware of the matter and is looking into it. The airline also stated that it is their constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to their customers. “We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority,” it said.

