scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Adi Patel redesignated as JM Financial MD

Feedback

Adi Patel redesignated as JM Financial MD

The board has elevated Adi Patel as the firm's MD with effect from April 1.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adi Patel redesignation comes into effect from April 1. Adi Patel redesignation comes into effect from April 1.

JM Financial has redesignated Adi Patel as the firm's MD after Atul Mehra's resignation on January 20.

Mehra had quit, citing personal reasons and in "pursuit of exploring other career prospects".

Adi Patel's redesignation comes into effect from April 1.

"In continuation of our letter dated January 20, 2024 intimating about the resignation of Atul Mehra, a Joint Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, we wish to inform you that Mehra has ceased to hold the office as such effective from the close of business hours on March 28, 2024. Consequent to the above, the Board has approved the change in the title of Adi Patel from Joint Managing Director to Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2024 and amended the employment agreement to cover the responsibilities earlier assigned to Mehra," the firm said in an exchange filing. 

Related Articles


 

Published on: Mar 30, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement