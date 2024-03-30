Adi Patel redesignated as JM Financial MD

JM Financial has redesignated Adi Patel as the firm's MD after Atul Mehra's resignation on January 20.



Mehra had quit, citing personal reasons and in "pursuit of exploring other career prospects".



Adi Patel's redesignation comes into effect from April 1.

"In continuation of our letter dated January 20, 2024 intimating about the resignation of Atul Mehra, a Joint Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, we wish to inform you that Mehra has ceased to hold the office as such effective from the close of business hours on March 28, 2024. Consequent to the above, the Board has approved the change in the title of Adi Patel from Joint Managing Director to Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2024 and amended the employment agreement to cover the responsibilities earlier assigned to Mehra," the firm said in an exchange filing.

