IIFL Finance, JM Financial face more scrutiny, RBI plans special audit to probe breaches

IIFL Finance and JM Financial Products face more RBI scrutiny following recent regulatory action. The central bank has floated an e-tender to seek interest from firms to conduct a special audit of these two non-banking finance companies.

Audit firms empanelled by Sebi for forensic audits can participate in the tendering process. The selected firms will be awarded work on April 12, 2024, according to RBI’s communication on its website.

Related Articles

The central bank had barred JM Financial from extending loans against shares and bonds after an inspection revealed serious deficiencies in financing IPOs and bond offerings. JM Financial said in a statement that it hasn’t violated applicable regulations, and will co-operate with the RBI.

The company’s financial products unit hasn’t found any “material deficiencies” in its loan processes. The IPO financing business contributed just 0.3% of the parent company’s profit for the nine-month period ended in December, the firm said.

JM Financial has also been barred from acting as a manager for any new public debt issue.

IIFL Finance was asked to stop sanctioning or disbursing gold loans after the RBI found “material supervisory concerns” in its portfolio.

IIFL had said it is committed to comply with the RBI findings. Shadow lenders like IIFL and JM Financial are important for the expansion of credit. They typically serve clients outside the main bank network, including small businesses with unpredictable cash flow.



The RBI has been warning financial services firms to improve their governance and risk assessment systems for months. Even though bad debts are at a more than a decade low, the regulator has clamped down on unsecured lending and asked banks to make more provisions for other loans. Officials are also warning about lapses in customer verification to guard against potential fraud and money laundering.