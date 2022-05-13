Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 1747% to Rs 1,902.3 cr

Bandhan Bank released its results for the quarter ended March 31. It stated that its net profit jumped 1747 per cent to Rs 1,902.3 crore from Rs 103 crore in Q4 FY21.

Its net interest income (NII) for the current year grew 15.2 per cent to Rs 8,714 crore as opposed to Rs 7,563.4 crore the previous year. NII for the quarter ended March grew 44.6 per cent to Rs 2,539.8 crore as against Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Non-interest income grew 39.6 per cent to Rs 2,822.8 crore for the year ended March 31, while it was Rs 2,022.3 crore in the previous year. In the quarter ended March 31, non-interest income grew 37.7 per cent to Rs 964.4 crore, as against Rs 700.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit for the year increased by 18.4 per cent to Rs 8,013.4 crore against Rs 6,768.8 crore in the previous year, while it increased 53.5 per cent to Rs 2,521.3 crore in Q4 FY22 against Rs 1,642.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net Interest Margin (annualised) for the year ended March 31 stood at 8.2 per cent against 7.8 per cent in March 31, 2021. For the quarter it stood at 8.7 per cent against 6.8 per cent in March 31, 2021.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank said, “Bank has seen best ever quarterly performance during the quarter backed by robust all round operating performance and lower credit costs. Given the strong recovery and stable operating environment we are confident of further improving our performances during next fiscal as well.”

Bandhan Bank’s loan portfolio grew 14.1 per cent year-on-year, while deposits grew 23.5 per cent. Its current account savings account (CASA) grew 18.5 per cent on-year, while gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced to 6.46 per cent, against 10.81 per cent as on December 31, 2021. Net NPA was at 1.66 per cent on March 31, 2022 against 3.01 per cent as on December 31, 2021.

