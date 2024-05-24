Bank holiday for Lok Sabha elections 2024: Banks to remain closed in these cities tomorrow for Phase 6 voting

Lok Sabha polls: Banks are usually closed for the Lok Sabha elections in different states. The Lok Sabha is being conducted in seven phases and by turn banks in the respective states were closed on election day. On Saturday, May 25, 58 constituencies spread over eight states and union territories will hold voting for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Are banks closed on Saturday, May 25?

Banks are usually closed on the fourth Saturday every month. May 25 is the fourth Saturday of the month, therefore, banks in all states will be closed.

Phase 6 elections: Voting is held in these cities

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Bihar

Jammu & Kashmir

Odisha

Extended weekend

This week, banks in some states were closed for four straight days. The bank holidays started on Buddha Purnima, which was on Thursday. A few states, like Tripura, Orissa, observed Nazrul Jayanti on Friday and therefore, banks were closed. Saturday-Sunday are weekend holidays.

The RBI releases a detailed schedule of bank holidays each year, taking into account national and state holidays, cultural or religious events, operational requirements, and government notifications. This information is communicated through official channels such as the RBI website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Public banks, such as the State Bank of India (SBI), have a total of ten holidays this month (May 2024). This consists of Saturdays off every second and fourth week, along with non-working Sundays every week.

May 1 bank holiday: Because of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, banks will remain shut in India and Maharashtra.

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the complete list here

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday, May 25

Bank holiday on Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26

