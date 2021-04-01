Bank holidays: Banks will be shut on these days, check complete list here

Bank holidays in april 2021: Banks across the country will be shut for more than the usual number of days in April owing to different state-specific festivals. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed the days banks will be shut in its bank holiday calendar.

Of the bank holidays in April, some are on account of festivals such as Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday, Bihu, Good Friday, Ram Navmi, Tamil New Year, etc.

To begin with, banks will be shut on April 1 because of the closing of accounts whereas as rest are the regular holidays.

The institutions are closed on April 2 on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday. April 14 is a bank holiday across several states due to Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu.

April 21, too, will be observed as a bank holiday across various states on account of Ram Navmi/Garia Puja.

RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

However, bank holidays vary in several states, depending on festivals being observed in respective states or notification of certain occasions in those states.

Bank holidays are also not observed by all banking companies. Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in several regions as per the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be shut all over the country.

Below mentioned is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2021: -

1. April 1 - Yearly closing of bank accounts

2. April 2 - Good Friday

3. April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

4. April 6 - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

5. April 13 - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

6. April 14 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

7. April 15 - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul:

8. April 16 - Bohag Bihu

9. April 21 - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Besides these holidays, banks will remain shut on four Sundays and two Saturdays as well.

April 4 - Sunday

April 10- Second Saturday

April 11 - Sunday

April 18 - Sunday

April 24 - Fourth Saturday

April 25 - Sunday