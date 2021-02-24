Bank Holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain shut for 11 days; check complete list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed out the days in March when banks will remain shut. As per the calendar issued by the apex bank, banks will be closed for 11 days of the month.

RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

However, bank holidays vary in several states, depending on festivals being observed in respective states or notification of certain occasions in those states.

Bank holidays are also not observed by all banking companies. Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in several regions as per the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be shut all over the country.

Bank account holders must take note of the below-mentioned bank holiday dates before planning to visit their nearest branch for any transaction.

Chapchar Kut: March 5

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-13): March 11

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 29

Holi: March 30

Besides these holidays, banks will remain shut on four Sundays and two Saturdays as well.