scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details here

Feedback

Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details here

Bank holidays in April 2024: All banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have five back-to-back holidays starting from April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Telegu New Year, on April 10 Bohag Bihu and Eid, on April 11 for Eid, April 13 for the second Saturday and April 14 for Sunday.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details hereBank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details here Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details hereBank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week; check details here

Banks will be closed for five days this week due to back-to-back holidays plus the weekend. In fact, banks have stretched out the holidays further into the next week in some states, marking Monday and Tuesday as offs too. The holidays will not be observed in every state, and will vary region-wise.  

Related Articles

All banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have five holidays starting from April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Telegu New Year, on April 10 Bohag Bihu and Eid, on April 11 for Eid, April 13 for second Saturday and April 14 for Sunday.

In some states, April 15 and 16 are also bank holidays for Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami, respectively.

Bank customers are advised to check with their nearest bank branches and their non-working days to avoid confusion and inconvenience.

Bank holidays April 2024

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks to remain shut in Telangana and Jammu

April 9: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10: Banks in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed because of Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

April 15: Banks to suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami.

April 20: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

Online banking services will remain available nationwide despite these closures. Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

 

Published on: Apr 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement