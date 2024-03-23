Bank Holiday March 2024: Banks to remain shut for Holi on March 25

Bank customers should be aware that public sector banks will be closed from today, March 23, until Holi on March 25, resulting in an extended weekend of non-working days.

Today marks the closure of all public banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), for the fourth Saturday of the month. This is followed by a Sunday off tomorrow, and then a holiday for Holi on March 25, completing the long weekend.

While Holi is generally celebrated on March 25 in most states, it's essential to note that holiday dates may vary based on local customs and can differ among states.

In March 2024, public banks will observe a total of 14 non-working days, which include public holidays, state-specific holidays, the mandated second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. These holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the respective state governments.

Even during national or state holidays, online banking services remain operational, allowing customers to access their bank accounts through websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for essential transactions. However, for tasks requiring assistance from bank staff, customers should check the holiday schedule and plan their visits accordingly.

While our list offers a general overview, it's crucial to acknowledge that regional differences may exist. To ensure complete preparedness, it's advisable to verify the holiday schedule with your specific bank branch or their official website for the latest and most accurate information regarding holidays in your local area.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually publishes a comprehensive list of bank holidays for the year, considering various factors like national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational necessities, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's crucial to remember that the central bank disseminates its holiday schedule through official channels such as its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Even during bank closures, online banking services remain accessible nationwide, ensuring continuous financial transactions for customers. It's essential for individuals to stay informed about scheduled bank holidays, noting the specific dates to plan visits to their nearby branches accordingly.

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31