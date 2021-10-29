Bank holidays in November 2021: Check out full list

Banks across the country, except Karnataka, will remain closed on November 4 for Diwali. In some states, banks will remain closed for two consecutive days on account of Diwali while in some others they will remain closed for three days. Banks in most states will also remain closed on November 19 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Bank holidays in November 2021 will include the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. Not all banks in the country will remain shut for the bank holidays specified as their applicability varies from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by all banks around the nation.

To make things easier the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified bank holidays under three distinct categories. These are - Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is complete list of Bank Holidays in June 2021:

01 November 2021 - Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut; Banks will remain closed in Karnataka and Manipur.

03 November 2021 - Naraka Chaturdashi; Banks will be closed in Karnataka.

04 November 2021 - Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja; Banks will remain closed in all states except in Karnataka.

05 November 2021 - Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja; Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, UP, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

06 November 2021 - Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba; Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, Manipur and UP.

07 November 2021 - Sunday.

10 November 2021 - Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya); Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand.

11 November 2021 - Chhath Puja; Banks will remain closed in Bihar.

12 November 2021 - Wangala Festival; Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.

13 November 2021- Second Saturday.

14 November 2021- Sunday.

19 November 2021 - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima; Banks will remain closed in many states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and more.

22 November 2021 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi; Banks will remain closed in Karnataka.

21 November 2021 - Sunday.

23 November 2021 - Seng Kutsnem; Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.

27 November 2021- Fourth Saturday.

28 November 2021 - Sunday.

RBI advises customers to plan their bank visits accordingly in order to avoid disappointment.

