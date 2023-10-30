Bank holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days; check details

Banks in India will remain shut for up to fifteen days in November, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar guidelines. These 15 days of holiday will include the regular ones, such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

As per the RBI's calendar, nine holidays are either festive or gazetted. Some of these bank holidays are regional, and hence, they are expected to differ from state to state and bank to bank in that particular area. There are three types of bank holidays in India according to the RBI guidelines, which include holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

People looking forward to visiting their nearby bank should keep a tab for the following days to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. However, digital banking services like UPI, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking are unaffected by these listed bank holidays.

List of bank holidays in November:

1 November (Wednesday): Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava/Karva Chauth in Karnataka, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh.

5 November: Sunday

10 November (Friday): Banks will remain shut due to the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya.

11 November: Second Saturday

12 November: Sunday

13 November (Monday): Due to Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

14 November (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim.

15 November (Wednesday): Banks will remain shut due to Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

19 November: Sunday

20 November (Monday): On the occasion of Chhath (Morning Arghya), banks will remain closed in Bihar and Rajasthan.

23 November (Tuesday): Due to the celebration of Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal, banks are closed in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

25 November: Fourth Saturday

27 November (Monday): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will remain shut in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttara Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

26 November: Sunday

30 November (Thursday): On Kanakadasa Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Karnataka.

Also Read: Google Search, Maps, News now recognises ‘Bharat’ as ‘India’