Citigroup elevates Rahul Saraf as head of Indian investment banking

Citigroup has appointed Rahul Saraf as the head of its Indian investment banking unit, according to a statement from the bank on Friday.

Saraf joined Citi in 2005 and has been a managing director in the investment banking unit, the statement said.

He will report to Ravi Kapoor, head of the banking, capital markets and advisory unit for Citi South Asia.

