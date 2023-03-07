'Confident of our systems': HDFC Bank denies reports of data breach of 6 lakh customers

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, on Tuesday denied the reports that claimed the personal details of about 6 lakh of its customers were allegedly leaked on Dark Web. The bank said there was no data leak in its systems.

"We wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner," HDFC Bank Cares posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Privacy Affairs, which reports on data privacy and cybersecurity research, reported that cybercriminals on a popular hacker forum claimed to have obtained a database allegedly belonging to the India-based HDFC Bank.

The criminals provided data samples while demanding money for the full database, it said. The criminals explained that the hack was obtained in early March 2023, and contains data from May 2022 to March 2023.

The hackers also claim that the data contains extremely sensitive information on client accounts, such as full name, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical address, employment information, credit scores, and loan information, the report said.

But the bank in a series of tweets denied the data breach in its systems. "We remain confident of our systems. However we treat the matter of our customers data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to monitor bank systems and our ecosystems to ensure highest standards of data security and safety," the bank said.

The hacker reportedly put 7.5 GB of bank data for download.