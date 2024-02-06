'Few banks are having internal technical issues,' says NPCI as UPI users face outage

On Tuesday, multiple Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users took to social media to complain about an outage being faced during transactions.

Netizens said making payments through UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM etc was getting challenging, which the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said was due to "internal technical issues" at a few banks.

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution," said NPCI on X platform (formerly Twitter).

X users complained most problems were faced when they tried making UPI payments through their HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda accounts, among other banks.

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares service down no app taking upi payment including hdfc app @RBI @RBIsays sir a lot of defaults from hdfc upi transactions.. please look into it — Fact_Reporter🙌 (@Citizen_Charter) February 6, 2024

Upi down 5k stuck in server

Do not make any transaction#UPI @bankofbaroda @RBI — Kaif (@akinwanderer) February 6, 2024

Bank of Baroda said on X, "Dear Sir/Madam, Apologize for any inconvenience. Our team is currently addressing a technical issue, and we appreciate your patience. Please try again later. Thank you."