scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
'Few banks are having internal technical issues,' says NPCI as UPI users face outage

Feedback

'Few banks are having internal technical issues,' says NPCI as UPI users face outage

'NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution,' says NPCI

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
'Few banks are having internal technical issues,' says NPCI as UPI users face outage 'Few banks are having internal technical issues,' says NPCI as UPI users face outage

On Tuesday, multiple Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users took to social media to complain about an outage being faced during transactions. 

Netizens said making payments through UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM etc was getting challenging, which the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said was due to "internal technical issues" at a few banks.

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution," said NPCI on X platform (formerly Twitter). 

X users complained most problems were faced when they tried making UPI payments through their HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda accounts, among other banks.

Bank of Baroda said on X, "Dear Sir/Madam, Apologize for any inconvenience. Our team is currently addressing a technical issue, and we appreciate your patience. Please try again later. Thank you."

Published on: Feb 06, 2024, 9:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement