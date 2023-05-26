scorecardresearch
First Republic Bank paid some employees salaries of more than $10 mln before collapse

Though First Republic was widely known for offering generous rewards to staff, some potential rescuers were surprised by the compensation figures on display when the FDIC granted access to the bank's data room days before the agency's emergency intervention on May 1, according to the Bloomberg report.

First Republic Bank was paying dozens of employees more than $10 million apiece annually in the heyday before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $10.6 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), to take control of most of First Republic's assets, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Published on: May 26, 2023, 8:51 AM IST
