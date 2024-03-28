Good Friday bank holiday 2024: Are banks closed on March 29? Check here

Banks across several states will remain closed on March 29 on account of Good Friday. Banks were closed for 14 days in March 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The list included Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays and other regional holidays.

Regional holidays differ throughout the country and are decided as per different states. Holidays are categorised by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Good Friday 2024: Where are banks not closed?

Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar on Good Friday. Banks will be closed in all other states for Good Friday.

Bank holidays in March

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

The Government of India has requested all bank branches handling government receipts and payments to stay open for business on March 31 marking the end of fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India said.

All agency banks will keep their designated branches open for over the counter transactions which are related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 30 and March 31, RBI stated.