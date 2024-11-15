Guru Nanak Jayanti bank holiday 2024: Are banks open or closed today for Gurpurab? Check state-wise holiday list 

Guru Nanak Jayanti bank holiday: On the occasion of Gurpurab, banks across certain states are closed. If you are planning a visit to the bank for your impending work, it would be advisable to check if banks are open in your state today.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, November 15 has been listed as a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

As per the RBI, Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur (Maharashtra), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), New Delhi, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) have banks closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

GURU NANAK JAYANTI

On the occasion of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility. May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better,” he said on X.

Meanwhile, over 2,550 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the festivities marking the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrims were welcomed at the Wagah border by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Fareed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ramesh Singh Arora, who is also a minority minister in Maryam Nawaz's cabinet in Punjab.

Khokhar stated that masks will be provided to all pilgrims to protect them from the heavy smog, and extraordinary security arrangements have been made to ensure their safety. According to ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin, 2,559 Indian Sikhs arrived in Lahore via special trains and were transported to Nankana Sahib on special buses.