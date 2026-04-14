Is today, April 14, a bank holiday? Check full holiday schedule

Bank holiday today: If you are heading to the bank today, it is advisable for you to check if banks are open in your state. This is on account of a host of holidays on April 14.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that determines annual bank holidays under categories such as negotiable instruments, closing of accounts or simply national holidays, April 14, 15 and even 16 are holidays across certain states.

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IS IT A BANK HOLIDAY TODAY?

April 14 is a bank holiday in most states on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/ Maha Vishuva Sankranti/ Biju/ Buisu Festival/ Tamil New Year's Day/ Bohag Bihu/ Cheiraoba/ Baisakhi.

Tuesday will be a bank holiday across the following states: Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Srinagar (Kashmir), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

However, it is not a bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Kohima (Nagaland), New Delhi, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

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APRIL EXTENDED BANK HOLIDAY

April 15 is also a bank holiday across certain states, including Agartala (Tripura), Guwahati (Assam), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Kolkata (West Bengal), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on account of Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/ Bohag Bihu/ Vishu/ Himachal Day.

April 16 is a bank holiday in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Bohag Bihu, making it an extended bank holiday period from April 14 to 16.

ARE ONLINE SERVICES AVAILABLE?

Online banking services will remain operational throughout the year, including on national holidays. Customers can continue to use online and mobile banking without interruption during these periods. In cases where there is a scheduled downtime for maintenance or other reasons, banks will inform their users in advance.

