Bank holidays in April 2026: Full list, state-wise schedule and key dates

Banks across India will remain closed for several days in April 2026, with holidays varying across states depending on regional festivals and observances. In total, banks could remain shut for up to 14 days in the month, including weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, and public holidays.
Since bank holidays differ from state to state, customers are advised to check their local holiday calendar before planning branch visits.
Key nationwide bank holidays
Some holidays will be observed across most parts of the country:
All Sundays in April will also be bank holidays.
State-wise holidays in April 2026
Apart from nationwide closures, several region-specific holidays will apply:
Additionally, some holidays like Easter-related closures or regional observances may apply in select states.
Why the number of holidays varies
Bank holidays in India are governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are categorised under three types national holidays, state-specific holidays and weekend closures. As a result, not all banks across India remain shut on the same day.
For instance, while April 14 is widely observed, festivals like Bihu or regional New Year are limited to specific states.
What customers should keep in mind
Even on holidays, digital banking services such as UPI, net banking and mobile banking will remain operational. However, branch services including cash deposits, cheque clearances and in-person transactions will not be available.
Customers are advised to complete important banking work in advance, especially around long weekends and cluster holidays.